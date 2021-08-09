Durham county, city reimpose mask mandate starting Monday

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Durham Mayor Steve Schewel and Durham County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Brenda Howerton on Monday discussed a new emergency order set to take effect at 5 p.m. Monday requiring indoor masking wearing.

They cited the dangers the delta variant is posing. Schewel said in an interview that it’d be wise for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to reinstitute a statewide mask mandate and require face coverings in all public schools.

The state’s COVID-19 metrics are at their worst levels in months.

In all but two of North Carolina’s 100 counties, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal mask wearing for both vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans.

