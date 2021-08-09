Gov. McMaster encourages vaccines, won’t require masks in schools

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke on the continued impact of COVID-19 on Monday morning, maintaining that mask mandates in schools and shutting down the state were not necessary despite rising case numbers.

The governor spoke from the Statehouse, saying that taking personal responsibility and using common sense were how South Carolinians should handle the increase in infection numbers.

This comes as The Palmetto State deals , regularly reporting percent positive rates among tests in the teens in recent weeks.

The governor promoted the effectiveness of the vaccines at preventing serious complications from COVID-19, and encouraged those who are ready to get vaccinated.

Currently, 52.1 percent of South Carolinians have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 45 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.

