Only 2 NC counties not covered under extended eviction moratorium

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- The CDC’s recently extended eviction moratorium targets specific areas of the country with rapidly increasing COVID-19 case counts. Under the new order, the moratorium is only applies in counties with substantial or high levels of community transmission.

For North Carolina, that is all but two counties. As of Monday, only Camden and Hyde counties were below those levels.

They were both classified as having moderate levels of community transmission of COVID-19.

Nationwide, only about 11-percent of all counties have levels of community transmission low enough to make residents ineligible for the eviction moratorium.

With levels of spread worsening from day-to-day, it is possible that North Carolina’s two eligible counties may become eligible by the end of the week.

