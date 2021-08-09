Pacon Manufacturing looking to expand in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The company that pledged to bring 300 jobs to Brunswick County in 2019 is looking to expand into the neighboring county of New Hanover.

Governor Roy Cooper announced in April of 2019 that Pacon Manufacturing would open in Navassa, bringing 300 jobs to Brunswick County.

According to Pacon’s website, the company has served the medical marketplace since 1949. The company makes single-use surgical drapes, towels, dressings, and tape strips for kit packers and manufacturers of custom procedure trays.

A spokesperson at the Navassa location says they are transitioning to be the headquarters for Pacon. Headquarters was previously located in New Jersey. They currently employ more than 250 people in Navassa and they hope to employ more than 300 by 2022.

Currently, there is a small warehouse distribution center in New Hanover County, but the spokesperson says there are plans to expand further.

We will share more details on the expansion when they become available.