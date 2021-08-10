60,000 students left North Carolina public schools in 2020: What’s driving the drop?

(WTVD) — Around 68,000 fewer students were enrolled in traditional public schools during the 2019-2020 school year, according to the latest average daily membership data from the North Carolina Department of Public Education.

The same data showed students attending charter schools across the state increased; adding around 7,000 more students between the 2019-20 to the 2020-21 school years. Similarly, North Carolina’s virtual and cyber academy saw a slight increase in students.

- Advertisement -

Homeschooling also soared in popularity this past year, with a 20% increase in enrollment, according to data analyzed from the North Carolina Division of Non–Public Education.

Read more here….