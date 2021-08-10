Bladen County Schools Superintendent speaks out about mask policy

BLADEN COUNTY (WWAY) — In Bladen County, students and staff will not be required to wear masks when classes begin, but they are strongly encouraged by the Board of Education.

A decision was made during Monday night’s Board of Education meeting. All students and staff would still be required to wear masks while riding a bus, regardless of whether they are vaccinated.

This is in effect for the upcoming school year which begins next Tuesday. Superintendent Jason Atkinson said staff will still take precautions to make this upcoming school year a safe one.

“We’ll follow the guidelines, having sanitizer in places, those kinds of things,” said Atkinson. “We’re going to continue to follow our cleaning protocols and follow the guidelines. We’re going to keep our schools as safe as possible for our students.”

That decision passed Monday night in a vote of five to four.