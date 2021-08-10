Brunswick County Commissioners now accepting applicants for Planning Board vacancy

BOLIVIA, NC (News Release) – Want to play a part in the future of Brunswick County’s development? The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners is inviting residents who live in District 1 to apply for an opening on the Brunswick County Planning Board.

The Planning Board reviews and makes recommendations on ordinance text amendments and land use policies/plans as well as hears and makes final decision on rezonings, major subdivisions, planned developments, major site plans, zoning vested rights determinations, and variances from subdivision requirements.

- Advertisement -

The Planning Department supports and facilitates the Brunswick County Planning Board. The Planning Board meets on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Chambers in the David R. Sandifer Administration Building at 30 Government Center Drive NE in Bolivia.

The Planning Board membership consists of one member from each of the five county electoral districts, two members at-large members appointed and one alternate position. All members are appointed by the Board of Commissioners and serve three-year terms.

The term for the District 1 board member will expire June 30, 2024.

Applicants must reside within District 1. This includes the following incorporated and unincorporated areas:

Calabash

Carolina Shores

Sunset Beach

Ocean Isle Beach

Russtown

Grissettown

Thomasboro

Cedar Bay

Iredell

Hickmans Crossroads

Seaside

Shady Forest

Shallotte Point

Jinny’s Branch

The Board of Commissioners will review all applicants and consider a recommended nominee at a future board meeting. More information about the Board and how to apply is at brunswickcountync.gov/board-commissioners/boards.

For questions about the Board, contact Planning Director Kirstie Dixon by phone 910.253.2027 or by email at kirstie.dixon@brunswickcountync.gov