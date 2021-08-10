Cameron Art Museum to hold special event with sculpture artist Stephen Hayes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cameron Art Museum plans to host an event in November featuring North Carolina Artist Stephen Hayes.

Its all part of the unveiling of a public sculpture called “Boundless,” a public sculpture that pays tribute to the United States Colored Troops, located on the museum’s grounds.

Unveiling events will take place November 13 and 14. It will include music, storytelling, family activities, food trucks, and more.

“This is the first event as part of the United States Colored Troops (USCT) Public Program Series made possible with funding from the National Endowment of the Arts,” said CAM Deputy Director Heather Wilson.

Hayes will be joined by Marvin Nicholson and Clark Morgan, two of the men cast for the new USCT sculpture. They will discuss the artist’s process and delve into the experience of the casting process, followed by a question and answer session.

Hayes was born in Durham and is the recipient of the 1858 Prize for Contemporary South Art and teaches at Duke University. He is known for his figurative work, specifically depicting African American experience. His work has been featured at the National Cathedral, Winston Salem State University, Duke University, CAM Raleigh, Rosa Parks Museum, African American Museum of Philadelphia, and Harvey B. Gantt Center, among others.

“A Conversation with Stephen Hayes” will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. Admission is $20 for non-members, $16 for members and $12 for students. Tickets are on sale now.