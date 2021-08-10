DHEC: Only 4 ICU beds open in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Hospital occupancy rates were the highest in the state among facilities in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas, according to information released Tuesday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The Pee Dee region, which DHEC defines as Horry and Florence counties and smaller neighboring counties, had a 85% hospital bed occupancy rate, as of Tuesday. It was followed by the Lowcountry, which had an 84% rate.

In Horry County, 93.3% of beds were occupied, a slight improvement over the last week. Of 667 beds in use, 133 were COVID-19 patients.

Of 94 occupied intensive care unit beds, 44 were COVID-19 patients, leaving four open ICU beds in the county.

