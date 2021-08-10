Fins Car Wash Opens Third Wilmington Location

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — FINS of AAA has opened its third Wilmington location, making the car wash its 5th location in North Carolina and 11th in total.

The newest Fins Car Wash is located at 911 S. College Rd., Wilmington, N.C. 28403.

- Advertisement -

“We’re thrilled to expand our services in the Wilmington area,” said Philander Harvey, Assistant Vice President, Fins Car Wash by AAA. “We are excited about the continued growth in North Carolina and look forward to maintaining our rapport within this great community.”

Fins Car Wash is an automatic car wash focused on providing fast and remarkable washes. It differs from other car washes because of its state-of-the-art, low-stress loading system that eases and enhances motorists’ car wash experience.

FINS utilizes environmentally safe soaps and a water-recycling system that saves 80% of the water we use, about 130 gallons less than what you would use in your driveway. It is also equipped with spot-free rinse and heated blowers, which have been proven to be the most effective method of drying vehicles. Each car wash visit includes free vacuums, mat cleaners, and towels on-site.

FINS is open to AAA members and nonmembers alike – though AAA members receive discounts on the monthly memberships and other perks.

Additionally, Fins Car Wash will be giving away free car washes starting opening day for anyone who visits to celebrate the store’s grand opening.