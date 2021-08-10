Harrelson Center opens more space to help more nonprofits

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An old jail reopened Tuesday as a repurposed haven for local charities.

Tuesday afternoon, the Harrelson Center opened two new spaces: the new Vicki Dull Annex and Plaza on Princess, a special event space.

- Advertisement -

The changes nearly double the campus’s space, allowing the Harrelson Center to house and support more nonprofits throughout the region, who in turn support local communities.

Vicki Dull, Harrelson Center’s former executive director attended the ribbon cutting and said it’s opening is the culmination of years of hard work.

This was such a God led thing for me from the very beginning. Being here today is the culmination of hard work and so many people’s love and time and dedication, and I look forward to seeing what happens in this building.”

Right now, the Harrelson Center host several charities, including Feast Down East, Communities in Schools, and a Bike for Every Child.