Horse tests positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — On August 2, 2021, an unvaccinated 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

Officials strongly recommend horse owners vaccinate their horses per their veterinarian’s guidelines but at a minimum against Mosquito-borne illnesses every 6 months in southeastern NC where mosquito activity is so high.

Vaccination against Eastern/Western Encephalitis & West Nile Virus are all very effective in preventing infection and are relatively inexpensive versus the cost of losing your horse.

Owners should also take precautions when engaging in outdoor activities during times when mosquitoes are most active — at dawn and dusk.

Always wear long sleeves, long pants & use mosquito repellant to prevent bites as these viruses can also be contracted by people.

Make sure to drain all standing water on your property to prevent mosquito breeding grounds.

The infected horse resided in the Rocky Point area.