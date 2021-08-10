Invasive tegu lizards spotted in Darlington County, other parts of SC

The South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) continues to receive reports of wild and free-ranging non-native black and white tegus.

They have 13 sightings since the initial report from Lexington County in August of 2020.

Black and white tegus have been observed throughout the state, including in Greenville, Pickens, Darlington, Orangeburg, Berkeley, Richland and Lexington counties.

More than half of these sightings have come from the Columbia area.

Last week, two were reported in Lexington and Richland counties. Including these, nine tegus have been successfully removed from the wild.

