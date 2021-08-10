McDonald’s holds Wilmington drive-thru hiring fair

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — McDonald’s is holding a drive-thru job fair Tuesday in cities across North Carolina, including Wilmington.

McDonald’s supervisor, Wendy Brown said their goal is to hire 9,000 more people, the equivalent of three more employees per participating location.

According to Brown, North Carolina students cannot work later than 10pm on school nights, cutting down staff at overnight locations down significantly.

“It’s the end of summer, we’ve got kids heading back to school,” said Brown. “We’ve got people going back to college. Trying to just replace those people, really involving and training because we want to keep our stores staffed with school going back. So that’s what we’re doing today.”

The event goes from 10am to 7pm Tuesday at both Market Street locations.