New Hanover County Schools considers finger printing system for employees

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — An education advocate is working with New Hanover County Schools to pass staff-wide finger printing.

Gail Major, a former New Hanover County Schools substitute teacher is lobbying the system to pass staff-wide finger printing.

According to Major, North Carolina is one of only seven states that don’t implement finger printing to keep track of staff and teachers who may have a history of sexually abusing minors.

New Hanover County Schools performs background checks on staff and teachers, and has already implemented training for minors and teachers to further prevent assault.

“It’s wonderful some of the things that they started to do,” said Major. “Some of the things they are implementing for new teachers. But my primary thing is what about the teachers on the inside? Because having been with schools that have sex abuse problems, that’s exactly what you have to look at. What’s the holistic piece?”

A New Hanover County Schools spokesman said they’re working with the Sheriff’s Office to put a finger printing system in place, but haven’t passed anything official yet.