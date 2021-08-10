NHRMC may ‘proactively reduce’ surgical procedures as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, New Hanover Regional Medical Center may take proactive measures to ensure resources remain available at the hospital.

A Novant Health spokesperson shared a statement on Tuesday that reads, “As the number of patients with COVID-19 in the hospital increases, New Hanover Regional Medical Center may proactively reduce the number of future surgical procedures to ensure staffing, space and resources are available, allowing us greater flexibility to meet patient needs.”

New Hanover County Health and Human Services Director Donna Fayko says 61 people are currently hospitalized at NHRMC with COVID-19.