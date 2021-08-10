Ordinance change could make way for apartments at Carolina Beach

(STARNEWS) — A developer is looking to build apartments and commercial space on a Carolina Beach lot once set to be a Harris Teeter.
Wilmington-based developer, Cape Fear Four, LLC, has applied for two text amendments to Carolina Beach’s standards and land use plan that — if approved — could clear the way for a mixed use development at 1000 and 906 N. Lake Park Blvd., according to Jeremy Hardison, the planning director for the town of Carolina Beach.
Site plans for the development have not been formally submitted to the town, but the developer plans to build a substantial number of apartments on the site, Hardison said.
“They’ve thrown out there 340 (units), ballpark,” he said.