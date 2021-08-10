Pet Pals: 1-Year-old Labrador Retriever is looking for his forever home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY)– This week’s Pet Pal is a 1-year-old Labrador Retriever.

New Hanover County Animal Services Supervisor Stephen Watson described him to be very energetic, smart, and very loving. He also love to play with people, but still needs some training.

Adoption hours are weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. New Hanover County Animal Control is located at 180 division drive in Wilmington.

A meet and greet is required prior to adoption, and if you have any other dogs in your home you are asked to bring them as well.

County residents can adopt for $70