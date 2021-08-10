SC ‘slowpoke’ bill goes into effect Aug. 15

A law that makes it illegal for slow drivers to stay in the left lane will go into effect in South Carolina on Aug. 15.

The set fines at $25 for drivers who continuously drive in the left lane on highways when they aren’t passing other vehicles.

Earlier versions of the proposal had fines of $200 and a 30-day jail sentence.

The State Department of Transportation started putting up signs at least every 35 miles on interstates warning slower traffic to keep right.

