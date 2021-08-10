Topsail football, volleyball teams pause activities due to COVID exposures

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pre-season workouts for the Topsail football team are on hold, after someone within the program tested positive for COVID-19.

Head Coach Wayne Inman confirms there has been a positive case, and half the team is being quarantined.

Inman said they plan to be back as a team on Monday.

Activities are also on hold for the Topsail volleyball team.

Pender County Schools said in a statement Tuesday night, “Following positive COVID-19 exposures within the football and volleyball programs at Topsail High School, both teams are pausing activities out of an abundance of caution.”