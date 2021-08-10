WPD offering $6,000 reward for information leading to arrest in S. 13th St shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is offering a $6,000 reward leading to an arrest in a shooting that happened nearly two weeks ago on S. 13th Street in downtown Wilmington, resulting in the death of one woman.

50-year-old Tracey Lee McKoy of Wake Forest, N.C. died of the injuries she sustained in the shooting on July 29. 48-year-old Tammy Yvette Lamb-Brown was also shot and is recovering from her injuries.

“We have had a heinous, atrocious crime take place. We’re working with Crime Stoppers to offer a reward and we truly need your help,” WPD Chief Donny Williams said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 910-452-6127 or 1-800-531-9845.