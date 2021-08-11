American Red Cross in need of disaster shelter volunteers for hurricane season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The American Red Cross is in need of volunteers to man disaster shelters this hurricane season.

Volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, and information collection for shelter services. The Cape Fear Chapter hopes to have 20 to 25 volunteers. Organizers say they would like to have plenty of people in place before any major storms make their way to the area.

“If you have a giving heart, if your feel like you may want to volunteer if there is another big hurricane in our community, please consider volunteering with us now, to get trained. So, that way you could jump right in when the time comes,” said James Jarvis, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of the Cape Fear Area.

The Red Cross is also in need of volunteers for the local Disaster Action Team, which provides 24-hour emergency response to fires, and connects those affected with the recovery resources they need.