Authorities recover Ford Mustang from Cape Fear River

Riegelwood, N.C. (WWAY) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office helped gotten a car out of the Cape Fear River.

On Monday, August 9, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the boat landing at the end of Riegel Course Road in Riegelwood in reference to a submerged vehicle.

A fisherman was on the Cape Fear River Friday, August 6, when he observed what appeared to be a vehicle on his fish finder

The Sheriff’s Office Dive Team located a 1980s model Ford Mustang approximately 19 feet below the surface; no one was located inside of the vehicle.

Southern Tire and Muffler responded to retrieve the vehicle from the river. Acme Delco Fire/Rescue and NC Wildlife Resources Commission also assisted with the efforts.

A personalized NC license plate was still attached to the Mustang, but initial searches did not return owner information.

The Sheriff’s Office commends those that assisted with the recovery yesterday, saying they were exposed to the sun and heat for ten-plus hours.

The Sheriff’s Office divers worked in zero visibility water with a strong current to locate the vehicle and secure equipment to it for recovery.