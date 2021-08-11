Dogs, cats missing following ASPCA truck crash on I-40

Officials say an unknown number of animals are missing after an ASPCA truck carrying cats and dogs crashed into a concrete median barrier wall along I-40 in Old Fort on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesperson said the ASPCA van had a front left tire fail, causing the vehicle to slam into the barrier wall.

- Advertisement -

The driver, Ronald Jeffrey Swanson, 54, of Hendersonville was flown to Mission Hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger had minor injuries and was not transported.

The spokesperson said it was not known how many dogs and cats were in transport nor how many were missing.

Read more here.