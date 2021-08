NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — More than 350 apartments could be coming to Monkey Junction.

Paramounte Engineering and LDI Commercial are looking to develop a 365-unit apartment complex on Carolina Beach Road by the extension of Jacob Motts Drive.

A public meeting is scheduled for next Thursday for a potential conditional rezoning application. The development team will be at the meeting to share more details and answer questions.

