Suspect who beat Carolina Beach man with hammer pleads guilty to assault

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man who beat an elderly man with a hammer in April entered a guilty plea in court on Tuesday.

Joshua Jamal Kharrat, 31, was convicted of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.

On April 22, workmen at a jobsite in Carolina Beach were illegally dumping construction debris into the dumpster of a local business.

When employees at an adjoining jobsite informed the owners of the dumpster, Kharrat confronted the employees and physically assaulted a 76-year-old man. The victim was seriously injured in his face and leg.

Connie Jordan, the Assistant District Attorney assigned to prosecute the case said, “This attack was senseless and mean. There is no excuse for his behavior, and it is appropriate that the defendant was sentenced in the aggravated range.”

Judge Phyllis M. Gorham sentenced Kharrat in the aggravated range. He will have to serve a minimum sentence of 40 months and a maximum of 60 months in the Department of Adult Correction.