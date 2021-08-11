WPD investigating after grave of double homicide victim set on fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after Wilmington Fire Department responded to a large fire at the Calvary Memorial Cemetery early Wednesday morning.

WPD says the grave of Koredreese Tyson, the TRU Colors employee killed in a double homicide on July 24, was set on fire around 4 am.

Tyson and Bri-yanna Williams were both shot to death at a home on Providence Court.

A third female victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

This is a developing story and WWAY will share more details as they become available.