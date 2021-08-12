BCSO arrests Ohio man with stolen car

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) — Deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Selective Enforcement Unit have arrested an Ohio man with possessing a stolen car and drug charges.

Edward James Stoll, III, 36, of Akron, Ohio, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, PWIMSD SCH II CS, maintn veh/dwell/place CS, possess drug paraphernalia, flee/elude arrest w/ MV, and resisting public officer.

Stoll was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility where he remains under a $30,000 bond.