CFPUA stops sewer overflow in Echo Farms

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority crews stopped a sanitary sewer overflow Thursday, August 12, in the 3800 block of Echo Farms Boulevard.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. Thursday, staff was alerted to the SSO. Crews responded immediately and were able to halt the spill by 11:45 a.m.

During the SSO, approximately 4,200 gallons of untreated wastewater escaped into a tributary of Barnards Creek.

Crews were able to divert some wastewater from the site of the spill using pump-and-haul operations, preventing additional wastewater from escaping into the creek.

A broken valve on a sewer main in the area is believed to have caused the SSO.

Staff has reported the SSO to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

CFPUA Environmental Management staff have taken samples from surface waters in the area to test for any water quality issues following the SSO.