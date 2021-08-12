“It’s honestly a miracle.”: neighbors speak out about Ocean Isle Beach fire; fire fighters investigate potential causes

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Towering flames forced more than a dozen people to flee a raging fire at Ocean Isle Beach Wednesday night. Neighbors say it all started with an explosion.
Sean Guenther and his family with young children were vacationing in Ocean Isle Beach, when Wednesday night they suddenly heard a sound that shook the house.
Every witness WWAY spoke with said they heard a loud bang or explosion near the first house, spreading the fire quickly. Fire fighters are still looking into that claim, but do have a theory.
“The fire department suspects there was a propane tank, line, or something that was between the two houses that burned,” Smith explained. “I do not know which house it was on…. that may have caught fire. And that’s why they were unable to keep it (from) spreading to the second house.”
Sean Guenther spent Thursday afternoon on the beach close to his family, feeling even more lucky to be alive.
“It’s overwhelming. It’s scary. I’ve never been a part of something like that before. I’m just glad that houses can be replaced, cars can be replaced, but people can’t.”