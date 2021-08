WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have arrested a man for driving a car into a market on Wilshire Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:48 p.m., a jeep ran into the Safeway Food Mart.

No injuries were reported and the driver — Elvin Romero-Bueso — stayed at the scene.

After an investigation, police arrested Romero-Bueso for DWI, C&R, and Federal Immigration Detainer.