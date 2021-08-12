More than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — Over the past week, 477 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to New Hanover County Health and Human Services’ Public Health and there are currently 1,026 active cases, continuing the trend of increased viral spread of COVID-19 countywide.

The percentage of New Hanover County residents with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has increased to 57 percent this week, after weeks of slow growth.

“We’re encouraged to see our vaccination rates get a boost over the past two weeks, but the rapid viral spread in our community is a reminder that we still have a long way to go,” said Health and Human Services Director Donna Fayko. “We are nowhere near the number of daily vaccinations that we would like to see. We know that some of our residents have been waiting to get their vaccine, and we’re so pleased that some of them are taking action now to fight COVID-19, but we need more unvaccinated people to step up.”

Over the past week, New Hanover County has implemented a face covering requirement for anyone inside a county facility, regardless of vaccination status; and implemented a vaccine policy for all county employees, requiring vaccine status to be reported, weekly testing for anyone who is unvaccinated, and a requirement for all new hires to be vaccinated.

“We hope the actions taken by the county can serve as a positive and proactive example for others in our community to take the same steps because we are at another critical point in the pandemic where action is necessary,” said Public Health Director David Howard.

“Hospitalizations are increasing, and five New Hanover County residents who were all unvaccinated passed away from COVID-19 this week. This has been our biggest concern since the start of the pandemic – stressing our healthcare system and loss of life. We have the tools to prevent this from happening, but we need people using these tools together – masks, social distancing, and most importantly, vaccines – to protect each other and save lives.”

There are a number of vaccine clinics coming up in which no appointment is needed:

Health and Human Services Health Clinic (1650 Greenfield Street) Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Independence Mall (3500 Oleander Drive) Tuesday and Thursday, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

