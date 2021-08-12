New Pickleball courts coming to Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Four new temporary pickleball courts will be coming to the Town of Wrightsville Beach with permanent courts coming at a later date.

Pickleball combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis, with players hitting a whiffle ball back and forth with wooden paddles.

- Advertisement -

In order to play the sport, the 200-member Wrightsville Beach Pickleball Group currently has to tape off sections of tennis courts during specified times.

Due to the sport’s popularity, the town has agreed to temporarily replace one tennis court with four pickleball courts.

“A great win for pickleball in Wrightsville Beach, we’ve been working on this for many years and it gives four dedicated courts that people can come and play,” said group manager James Chaffins. “Visitors, residents, people in Wilmington, New Hanover County can come and play Pickleball without going through the hassle of putting up nets.”

The town plans to install five or six permanent pickleball courts at a later date once plans are finalized and approved.