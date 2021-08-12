Onslow County EMS getting aid from other counties during staff shortage

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WCTI) — Onslow County Emergency Services has received help from surrounding counties after having a staff shortage recently.

Thursday, officials said the cost of getting the help was around $4,600 to bring staff in here for about a week.

The 11 EMTs who were out with COVID-19 are back and they are starting to fill the vacant positions.

They still have five more positions to fill and that may not sound like a lot but it is when, like other counties in our area, they too are experiencing a higher call volume.

“They’re answering anywhere between 30 and 50 calls across the system,” said Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson.

That’s 30 to 50 calls every 12 hours.

