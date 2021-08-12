Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Comprehensive Plan underway; Public feedback needed

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is developing a Parks, Recreation and Open Space Comprehensive Plan to guide the planning for parks, recreation programs, and facilities in Wilmington over the next 10 years.

Public feedback is critical to ensure the final plans reflects the needs and desires or Wilmington residents.

Once the plan is completed, it will go before Wilmington City Council for adoption.

The city will host multiple opportunities for people to share ideas and identify priorities. The first opportunity will be held Thursday, August 12.

Drop-In/In-Person Meetings

Halyburton Park at 4099 S. 17th St Drop-in 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. or 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Davis Center at Maides Park at 1101 Manly Avenue In-person meeting 6 p.m. Drop-in between 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

MLK Community Center 401 S. 8th St. In-person meeting at 10 a.m. Drop-in between 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

New Hanover County Public Library at 1241 Military Cutoff Rd. Drop-in 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Virtual Meetings

If someone prefers to attend virtually, the city will host two Zoom meetings August 12 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.. Pre-registration is not required. Visit www.wilmingtonrecreation.com for the link to join.