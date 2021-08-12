Red Cross warns visitors to grill safely after Ocean Isle Beach fire burns two homes

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Wednesday night, fire fighters fought to contain a blaze that burned two houses on Ocean Isle Beach West Boulevard.

Though the fire’s cause is still unclear, Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith says according to the occupants, it started in the basement.

Smith says fire fighters suspect a propane tank lay close to the garage, between the two structures that burned.

Cape Fear Red Cross’ James Jarvis says oftentimes, propane fueled fire can stem from gas grills. He and the Red Cross routinely warn people to be prepared, have a fire escape plan, have a destination to meet after the escape, and to practice safe grilling.

“Let’s say you have a propane gas grill,” said Jarvis. “Whenever you use that, you’re using it a good distance from your home. You don’t want to use it in a covered space because then you have the potential for things that could catch on fire but also carbon monoxide and other things.”

Jarvis says similar house fires hurt and even kill occupants, and he’s thankful Red Cross Disaster Volunteers were on the scene so quickly. If you’re interested in helping victims in similar situations, Jarvis says the Red Cross is looking for volunteers.