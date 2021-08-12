Supply man killed in single-vehicle crash in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Supply man was killed Thursday afternoon in a vehicle crash in Brunswick County.

Trooper Chavis with the NC Highway Patrol said it happened on Boones Neck Road around 4:55 p.m.

- Advertisement -

The driver has been identified as Leroy James Sorrell, 43, of Supply.

Chavis said Sorrell overcorrected, ran off the road and was ejected.

Highway Patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt and speed was a factor. Alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.