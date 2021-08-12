Wilmington Parks and Recreation ask residents for feedback to develop a 10 year plan

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The City of Wilmington is asking for public feedback, for the future of the Parks and Recreation department.

Today, setting up at multiple spots to get public input on a plan to expand parks, programs, and facilities over the next 10 years. The feedback will be used for the city’s parks, recreation and open space comprehensive plan. At spots from Halyburton Park, to the MLK Center, to the New Hanover County Public Library on Military Cutoff Road. Visitors got to talk about things like amenities, recreation programs, greenways, and trails.

“We want to hear a wide range of voices, a broad stretch of folks contributing, letting us know their specific interests,” said Jennifer Beedle, McAdams Company park planner.

“Right now, we’re just in the information gathering stage, and our awesome consultants are going to put all of this information together and provide us with some recommendations for how we should move forward,” said Davina Bell, recreation manager with the City of Wilmington.

Once the feedback is analyzed and the plan is complete, it will be presented to Wilmington city council in the spring.