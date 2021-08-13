Artists, fans at Live Oak Bank Pavilion must show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test as of Oct. 4

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Live Nation spokesperson confirms that as of October 4th, all Live Nation’s fully owned and operated venues and festivals in the United States will be requiring all artists and fans to either show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test, where permitted by law. This includes Wilmington’s Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park.

After October 4th, all employees will also need to be vaccinated in order to visit one of the events, venues, or offices. Live Nation has also developed best practices for artists to request these policies at third-party venues.

The spokesperson says ticket holders are being alerted directly with the details pertaining to their show. The best place for fans to find out the latest requirements for their show beyond that email is on the venue’s website.

Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, shared a statement that reads:

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US.”