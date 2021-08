NORTHWEST, NC (WWAY) — The City of Northwest will be providing hurricane preparedness bags to the community on Saturday.

It will be at City of Northwest City Hall at 4889 Vernon Road in Northwest from 10:30a.m. until 12:30p.m. or until the bags are gone.

- Advertisement -

People can line up at the park entrance.

Organizers said there are a limited number of bags so they’re encouraging people to come early.