Navassa mayor will become ‘administrative’ police chief, won’t be patrolling

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — The mayor of Navassa will become the acting administrative police chief according to the town’s attorney.

Town attorney Norwood Blanchard said Mayor Eulis Willis will become the administrative police chief solely to sign documents and take care of paperwork.

Blanchard said since Navassa does not have any police department employees right now, there are some inquiries, documents and things that need to be signed to hire new officers, conducts background checks and other things.

“We have to have somebody to sign that. We have to have someone to sign a mutual aid agreement with other agencies,” Blanchard said. “He will not be performing any law enforcement duties.”

Blanchard said it is not uncommon to have an administrative police chief.

“The situation in Navassa is a little different, because he’s not a law enforcement officer and does not have a background in law enforcement,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard said Willis will not be patrolling around or issuing tickets. Willis is just simply doing the functions they need an administrator to handle until they can hire a law enforcement officer.

Blanchard said Willis will not be paid anything for this.