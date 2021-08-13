NC State Treasurer visits UNCW for NC ABLE month

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Today, State Treasurer Dale Folwell visited UNCW’s campus for North Carolina ABLE Month.

His visit was to raise awareness of NC ABLE, which is a better life experience program for people with disabilities.

- Advertisement -

The NC ABLE Act allows people with disabilities and their families to contribute to tax-advantage savings accounts, to help fund essential services without possibly losing things like medicaid and supplemental security income.

Folwell recognized the arc of North Carolina, an agency that has connected intellectually and developmentally disabled clients with employers for years. He also met some participants in UNCW’s dining hall.

“We’re very happy to have partnered with ARC over the last five years to get this rolling. I think we have the, in our consortium, the 4th most successful ABLE program in North Carolina in the United States, and we look forward to growing it going forward,” said Dale Folwell, NC State Treasurer.

NC ABLE works with the treasurer to oversee more than 13 million dollars in assets for almost 1,500 hundred people.

The money can be used for expenses such as housing, cell phones, adaptive equipment, and transportation.