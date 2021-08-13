Kelly man charged in Bladen County murder

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man in connection with a shooting and kidnapping late Thursday night.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a shooting and kidnapping at 1763 Lightwood Knot Road in the Kelly community.

When deputies arrived, they found Christopher Clibbons, 21, dead from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office says Demecus Devone McMillan, 29, of Wallace shot Clibbons and kidnapped his estranged wife, Tasheena McMillan, 30, where he dropped her off in Pender County.

The Wallace Police Department located McMillian at his home in Wallace and Pender County Sheriff’s deputies found Tasheena McMillan unharmed.

Bladen County Sherriff’s detectives charged Demecus McMillan with one count of murder and one count of kidnapping. He was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under no bond.