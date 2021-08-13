Public hearing scheduled for Brunswick County bridge replacement

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — The public is invited to a virtual hearing with the N.C. Department of Transportation next week and asked to submit feedback regarding a proposed work within the Green Swamp Preserve in Brunswick County.
The proposed project is needed to replace a bridge over Driving Creek on N.C. 211 (Green Swamp Road). The amendment would provide about a half acre for drainage and temporary construction easement. About another half acre of right of way is needed to replace the bridge.
Project details, including maps of the proposal, can be found on the NCDOT project web page.
The formal presentation will begin at 7 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Interested people can attend by computer, tablet or smartphone:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/920091805
By phone:
+1-646-749-3122, access code: 920-091-805
One-touch: tel: +16467493122,,920091805#
People may also submit comments by calling 984-205-6615, project code 8026, or emailing Green-Swamp-Preserve@publicinput.com by Aug. 20.