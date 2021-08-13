Senate candidate visits Wilmingtonian small businesses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — U.S. Senate candidate, Cheri Beasley visited Wilmington Friday afternoon to meet small business owners across the Cape Fear.

The former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice traveled to Wilmington small businesses like Pomegranate Books, Sweet D’s Cuisine, and Swahili Coast to learn more about business owner’s needs, and how to help them continue contributing to the community.

“The owners have talked about how to make sure their taking care of their employees, that they’re sustaining their businesses,” said Beasley. “But there’s been a real community spirit in making sure that as people are challenged in the community, that these businesses have felt a sense of obligation to support members of his community.”

Beasley spent the rest of the day meeting with local leaders, discussing the best way to partner with the Cape Fear community.