WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The pedestrian hit by a car on Thursday night died of her injuries.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the 5000 block of Market Street.

- Advertisement -

The pedestrian was identified as Erieka Denise Lamberth, 36.

EMS took her to NHRMC but she died early Friday morning.

According to a news release, traffic investigators do not believe that impairment on the part of the driver was a factor.

There are currently no charges.