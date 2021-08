(WTVD) CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens are both now administering COVID-19 booster shots, but only for those with weakened immune systems.

It comes after the Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups – not the general public.

- Advertisement -

CVS says people can schedule vaccination appointments on their website.

Read more here.