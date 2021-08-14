Hundreds show for 35th Annual Carolina Beach Music Festival

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) —Hundreds of people were drawn to Carolina Beach this weekend for the 35th Annual Carolina Beach Music Festival. Hosted by the Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce

Today, the music festival was held on the beach strand at the historic Carolina Beach boardwalk. There was live entertainment with performances from three bands, Band of Oz, Black Water Rythm & Blues Band, and Jim Quick and Coastline.

- Advertisement -

Attendees were able to have fun in the sun, shag, and enjoy the three bands play music in the laid-back style of rhythm and blues with deep roots in the Carolina coast on the boardwalk’s oceanfront stage.

“It is hot, but it’s been super fun. We love the music, the water, it’s beautiful,” said Julia Wrightenberry, attendee.

“We danced a little bit, they learned how to shag,” said Caroline Montgomery, attendee.

“We’re shaggers, maybe professional at this point, we’re not sure,” said Brandy Keck, attendee.

“It’s been a dream out here, right here on the beach. Gorgeous blue skies out here, three great bands, I’ve loved it,” said attendee Collin Warren.

The Carolina Beach Music Festival is one of the longest running beach festivals in the United States.