Nir Family YMCA holds a job fair to bring in numerous part time employees

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Nir Family YMCA is looking to add several part time employees to their growing organization, and spent Saturday searching for candidates to fill specific roles.

Several people turned out to the YMCA’s job fair and received interviews for life guard, camp counseling and other important positions.

Some of the jobs require prior experience, while some roles can be filled by people straight out of high school or college.

Organizers say a spot with the YMCA is more than just a job.

“Being able to be a part of the YMCA family has changed my life, and given me an opportunity to share my talents within the Y,” Healthy Living and Engagement director John Adams said. “That’s what it’s about is coming in and being able to share your abilities and talents within a family environment.”

Adams says even though these are part time positions, many of the roles could become full time through hard work.