Students move in on-campus at UNCW for the fall 2021 semester

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —UNCW is officially welcoming students on campus for move in day.

Heavy traffic was seen around UNCW today and Friday, as parents dropped off undergrads and students to move into on-campus housing.

Hundreds of volunteers from multiple on-campus organizations were on hand helping the seahawks move their belongings into their new homes.

Two incoming freshman said they are looking forward to their new on-campus life and learning.

“We also both haven’t really been in school, on a school campus, since COVID hit. So, it’s definitely a shellshock,” said Kari Zellmann, freshman.

The fall 2021 semester will be different than years past, with UNCW requiring masks be worn indoors in all campus buildings.

“It shouldn’t be that hard to adjust, it’s good to not have to wear one on your face while walking outside, just because it’s so hot, but in the classroom will probably be different, because we’ll just be sitting and working,” said Audrey Schwake, freshman.

Two students said this was their first year helping with move in, and it seemed like campus life was returning to normal.

“It finally looks like it’s getting a little bit more back to normal, like it was 2 years ago, when I was moving in. It’s nice to see, you know, people’s parents coming around, and you know actually getting to meet where people are coming from, and actually talk to them when they first get to the school,” Anthony Battista, student volunteer.

“I would say definitely just having campus life back, you know, it’s been over a year since I’ve been able to walk around and see people, you know, yeah we still have the masks on, but it’s just great,” said Adam Couture, student volunteer.

Students who live on-campus are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who are not vaccinated must undergo weekly surveillance testing.